Anti-Pest-O is a unique blending of three plant-based ingredients that work in a symbiotic relationship to prevent the approach and landing of insects. It is a repellent, an anti-feedent and a reproductive inhibitor. Anti-pest-o is also classified as a Biopesticide and thus is regulated by the EPA. The three active ingredients in Anti-Pest-O are fresh Habanero pepper*, fresh garlic and Azadirachtin, the active ingredient in Neem Tree Seeds. It is important to know how Azadirachtin works. It has been used for thousands of years in India as an insect mitigator. In addition to regulating reproduction and maturity, it acts as a repellent, and anti-feedent. Many insects will avoid laying eggs on treated plants. This is a result of the complex molecule that makes Azadirachtin virtually impossible to gain resistance to. The other two ingredients in Anti-Pest-O are Habanero pepper* and garlic which work together to make the plant as unpleasant to the predator as anything can be. These three, working together, will rid the growing area, inside or out, of pests virtually overnight. It is highly effective on whitefly, aphids, spider mites, thrips and so many more. If you have a particularly problematic pest, write to us and we will advise you on what course of action to take.