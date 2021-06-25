Loading…
Logo for the brand Apollo Grown

Apollo Grown

Headband OG Crumble

HybridTHC 18%CBD

The Headband OG crumble has the same fantastic smell and taste as it's flower namesake. Notes of pungent earthy diesel and sweet pine are waiting for your senses.

Headband effects

1,814 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
