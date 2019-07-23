About this product
Enjoy Pure Solventless, Strain Specific, Full Spectrum, premium edibles. Our products are made from solventless extract, pressed from whole buds, never Trim or biomass. This is why our products provide the most consistent and balanced effect. Find the right strain for you to provide the pain relief, relaxation, peace of mind you are looking for.
Arcadia Brands 10 pack 20mg each. available in multiple flavors
About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,515 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Arcadia Brands
Arcadia is defined as a place of peace and simplicity; and that definition is the foundation of what Arcadia Brands is all about. We extract from the finest organic cannabis to produce products that aid in the simplicities of natural relief and healing.
Founded in rural Arcadia, Oklahoma, we understand the healing properties in nature’s purest form. We handcraft our medicinal edibles & products, using only a solventless extraction process. This insures you get a clean, strain specific, full spectrum product. Our extraction process, only pressing full buds, helps to ensure you get more cannabinoids and terpenes. This process provides a more pure consistent and balanced product the way mother nature intended
Arcadia Brands is veteran owned, has a pharmacist on staff, and tests every batch of extract for quality and consistency. We pride ourselves as being one of the premiere solventless cannabis extraction companies and our diverse line of edibles and extracts are designed to provide “Peace and Simplicity”.
