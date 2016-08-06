Astoria Farms
Schrom
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A mostly sativa variety that is not as well known as it should be. Reportedly a cross of 70's era Santa-Maria Columbian Gold and Romulan, Schrom possesses a soaring energetic high and a strong, sharp odor of lemon and cedar. Schrom is a real winner and one of the grower’s personal favorites. Great for activity, movement, inspiration, or introspective contemplation.
Schrom effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!