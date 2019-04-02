About this product
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with