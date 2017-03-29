Mango Haze is a new age sativa. This cross of Mango Haze x Gush Mints has large and chunky buds that are covered in trichomes, this strain is sure to elevate your mood and mindset. The flower reeks of frankincense and over ripe mangos. The smoke is very similar, with a very fruity forefront, and hints of mint and umami on the backend. Mango Haze is great for day smoking when you are trying to go on adventure or get stuff done.



Top three effects: Elevated, Adventurous, Happy

