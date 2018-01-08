About this product

Sour OG is a wonderful cross of AJ's Sour Diesel and Kosher Kush. It oozes sour flavor with a classic kush finish, buds are dense, lime green and covered in trichomes. The effects of Sour OG is a relaxing body high with an uplifted/creative head high, great for every occasion. Our 1 gram pre-roll is made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. Inhale - Exhale - Smile



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed with a 10 day minimum cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on sourcing from other farms. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!