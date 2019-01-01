As President and CEO of Avid Growing Systems Inc. and Founder & CEO of CannaCure Corporation, Patrick put the right team together to develop a comprehensive growing system that addresses the challenges of commercially growing marijuana. His impressive background in the infrastructure of telephony technology and extensive experience in logistics and call centers led him to found MOS4 Inc., an enterprise specializing in VOIP. Working with a small management team, he raised and managed a budget of $2.5 million to test and apply the concept.