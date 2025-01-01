Apple Fritter X Sherb BX1



Love an insanely delicious apple flavor? This bud is for you. Big Apple brings on a super sweet and sour citrusy flavor of ripe Red Delicious apples topped with creamy sweet nuttiness. The aroma is very similar, although with a notable punch of rich berries to it, too. The Big Apple high isn't quite as vibrant as the flavor, with effects that start bright before fading away into sleepy sedation. You'll feel an influx of creative euphoria hit you almost as soon as you exhale, accompanied by focus and motivation that has you jumping on any creative task with ease. As your mind reaches new heights, a creeping haziness will sneak up on you, pulling your body down into a heavy couchlock while launching your mind into an unfocused state of bliss.

