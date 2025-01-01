About this product
Big Apple Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
About this strain
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyes
- Feelings:UpliftedFocusedEnergetic
- Helps with:FatigueDepressionHeadaches
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimonenePinene
Big Apple effects are mostly energizing.
Big Apple potency is lower THC than average.
Big Apple is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown strains. Big Apple has 11% THC and 0% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Big Apple effects include energy, happiness, and focus. Medical marijuana patients often choose Big Apple when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by unknown breeders, Big Apple features flavors like apple, mint, and menthol. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Big Apple typically ranges from $10-$15. Big Apple is a rare and refreshing strain that is not widely available. If you find it, you might want to enjoy this strain in the morning or afternoon when you need a boost of creativity and mood. Strains similar to Big Apple include Apple Fritter, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Pineapple Express. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Big Apple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.