Avolved
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Avolved
We're a bunch of geeky guys in the California wine country who like solving hard problems. With the help of some friends, and a respected plant sciences colleague at UC Davis, we're developing a system that gives people insight into their plant's environment. Our smart plant growing system takes the guesswork out of growing plants at all scales. The result: remarkable crops grown with less worry and waste.