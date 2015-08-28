About this product
Our one-of-a-kind Hemp Balm is designed for everyday use to combat aches, pains and to heal and nourish damaged and dry skin. Made from sun-grown whole flower Hemp and Hops, our Awakened Everyday Hemp Balm is a revolutionary 100% plant-based formula based on our award winning Raw Cannabis Balm, but with less than 0.3% THC.
Additional Info
Ingredients: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Soybean Oil, Candelilla Wax, Grapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Whole Leaf Aloe Vera, Vitamin E Oil, Calendula, Whole Plant Hemp, Hops, Essential Oil Blend (Lavender, Vetiver, Frankincense, Myrrh), Rosemary Extract.
Phytocannabinoids: CBDa, CBD
Concentration: 38mg (25mL)
Instructions for Use: Apply liberally to affected area of skin and gently massage until fully absorbed. Repeat as needed. Store in a cool dark place. If irritation occurs, discontinue use and consult your physician.
Extraction Method: Lipid infusion
Storage and Expiration: Store in cool dark place. Best if used within 1 year after opening.
FDA: * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All products contain less than 0.3% Δ-9 THC.
Additional Info
Ingredients: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Soybean Oil, Candelilla Wax, Grapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Whole Leaf Aloe Vera, Vitamin E Oil, Calendula, Whole Plant Hemp, Hops, Essential Oil Blend (Lavender, Vetiver, Frankincense, Myrrh), Rosemary Extract.
Phytocannabinoids: CBDa, CBD
Concentration: 38mg (25mL)
Instructions for Use: Apply liberally to affected area of skin and gently massage until fully absorbed. Repeat as needed. Store in a cool dark place. If irritation occurs, discontinue use and consult your physician.
Extraction Method: Lipid infusion
Storage and Expiration: Store in cool dark place. Best if used within 1 year after opening.
FDA: * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All products contain less than 0.3% Δ-9 THC.
About this strain
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
Cannatonic effects
Reported by real people like you
653 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Awakened Topicals
Awakened Topicals is an award winning craft producer of raw, whole flower cannabis Topicals and Tinctures for non-psychoactive pain relief and everyday wellness.