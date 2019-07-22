Ayra
Atomic Blueberry
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
DJ Short Blueberry X Northern Lights #5
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 85% | 15%
Prominent Terpenes - b-Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Limonene, Nerolidol
Atomic Blueberry was created by crossing the delicious DJ Short Blueberry with the infamous Northern Lights #5. Flowers have fluffy tapered spade-shaped minty green nugs with long thin amber hairs and a thick frosty blanket of bright white crystal trichomes.
Flavors
Atomic Blueberry has a sweet and spicy herbal blueberry flavor with a very woody exhale. The aroma is spicy and pungent with a rich berry overtone accented by fresh woody pine and sweet earth.
Effects
Atomic Blueberry’s effects are just as amazing as the flavor, with long-lasting feelings that hit both mind and body. You’ll feel a euphoric lift at the onset of the high that fills you with a sense of pure happiness and ease, pushing any stress or anxiety. Soon, this feeling will begin to flow throughout the rest of your body, relaxing you into a physically calm state that can be slightly sedative at times.
Perfect For
Thanks to these potent effects and its high average CBGA level (3.2% Relative Cannabinoid Concentration, .63% Overall), Atomic Blueberry is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression, insomnia, chronic pain, nausea, and chronic stress.
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
