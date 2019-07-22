About this product

DJ Short Blueberry X Northern Lights #5

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 85% | 15%

Prominent Terpenes - b-Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Limonene, Nerolidol



Atomic Blueberry was created by crossing the delicious DJ Short Blueberry with the infamous Northern Lights #5. Flowers have fluffy tapered spade-shaped minty green nugs with long thin amber hairs and a thick frosty blanket of bright white crystal trichomes.



Flavors

Atomic Blueberry has a sweet and spicy herbal blueberry flavor with a very woody exhale. The aroma is spicy and pungent with a rich berry overtone accented by fresh woody pine and sweet earth.



Effects

Atomic Blueberry’s effects are just as amazing as the flavor, with long-lasting feelings that hit both mind and body. You’ll feel a euphoric lift at the onset of the high that fills you with a sense of pure happiness and ease, pushing any stress or anxiety. Soon, this feeling will begin to flow throughout the rest of your body, relaxing you into a physically calm state that can be slightly sedative at times.



Perfect For

Thanks to these potent effects and its high average CBGA level (3.2% Relative Cannabinoid Concentration, .63% Overall), Atomic Blueberry is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression, insomnia, chronic pain, nausea, and chronic stress.