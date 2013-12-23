Blue Dream (Blueberry x Haze) X Permafrost (White Widow x Trainwreck)

Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30%

Terpene Total – 4.78%

Prominent Terpenes - b-Caryophyllene, b-Mycerne, a-Humulene, a- Bisabolol



Cobalt Ice is a potent cross between two of the most highly euphoric strains - Blue Dream and Permafrost. It is a sativa dominant hybrid strain with a powerful 23-28% average THC level and full-bodied effects.



Flavors

Slight blueberry flavor with earthiness, and a hint of fruitiness and sweet vanilla.



Effects

The Cobalt Ice high hits you first with a euphoric lift that leaves you feeling focused and slightly energized, although not anxious in the slightest. Rather, you’ll feel relaxed in both mind and body, free of any mental pains or racing thoughts. Cobalt Ice is like inhaling Vitamin D.



Perfect For

Cobalt Ice was developed for those that love Blue Dream but want a cerebral high with a euphoric effect.