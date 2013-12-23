About this product
Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 70% | 30%
Terpene Total – 4.78%
Prominent Terpenes - b-Caryophyllene, b-Mycerne, a-Humulene, a- Bisabolol
Cobalt Ice is a potent cross between two of the most highly euphoric strains - Blue Dream and Permafrost. It is a sativa dominant hybrid strain with a powerful 23-28% average THC level and full-bodied effects.
Flavors
Slight blueberry flavor with earthiness, and a hint of fruitiness and sweet vanilla.
Effects
The Cobalt Ice high hits you first with a euphoric lift that leaves you feeling focused and slightly energized, although not anxious in the slightest. Rather, you’ll feel relaxed in both mind and body, free of any mental pains or racing thoughts. Cobalt Ice is like inhaling Vitamin D.
Perfect For
Cobalt Ice was developed for those that love Blue Dream but want a cerebral high with a euphoric effect.
About this strain
Permafrost also known as "Blue Permafrost," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Rogue Buds. Permafrost is named for its frosty coat of crystal trichomes and fresh pine aroma. While some believe Permafrost to be the love child of Trainwreck and White Widow, others claim it comes from Kali Mist and Trinity Snow. Permafrost’s relaxing effects are balanced between mind and body. Larger doses demonstrate the strain’s potency: as sensory detail peaks, attention becomes transfixed, and a full-body calm takes over. For this reason, Permafrost may help patients treating ADD/ADHD and anxiety symptoms, and others have reported its success in treating arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis, and gastrointestinal disorders.
Permafrost effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with