Azoth Solutions is the inspiration of Sheldon and Jon Bray’s combined passions for plants, science and resource efficient systems design. Compelled by the numerous challenges and opportunities of horticulture, the Bray brothers introduced two innovative product solutions at both ends of the plant-life spectrum; growing healthier, more robust plants faster, then safely extracting and separating those plant’s essential components. Azoth Solutions products and processes are born of the same baseline objectives; engineer the most resource efficient and cost-effective hardware available. Superior upfront design will always deliver our partners superior results. Azoth’s Xact Xtract Liquid Co2 technology enables eXact eXtract conditions to tune terpene and cannabinoid ratios. Co2 in its gentle liquid state targets essential components, not contaminants that force post processing. This phase is particularly well suited to co-solvent additions that expand ranges for a total extractions.