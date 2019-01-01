Bad Ass Grass
About Bad Ass Grass
BadAss Grass is grown in WA by people who have a love and passion for Cannabis and it is the catalyst which brought us together to create the BadAss brand. Putting together equal parts imagination and horticultural expertise, BadAss Grass is one of the finest Cannabis producers in the Pacific Northwest. We proudly boast popular strains with very high potency, yet at reasonable, competitive prices.