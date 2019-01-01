The answer is 2nd century BC in China. However it wasn't until much later, several centuries in fact that production of cigarette paper began in Spain. Bambu, one of the of the World's 1000 Oldest Companies, opened its doors in 1764, originally making Bible paper. Noticing the increasing popularity of cigarette paper in Europe, Bambu shifted production to manufacture The World's Finest Rolling Papers, always striving to stay ahead of the rapidly growing competition The success factor for the company was their natural approach to the manufacturing of their products, specifically the natural gum sealer that is used. Made from a specific type of the African Acacia tree, the sealer tip is a completely chemical free substance, with no additives of any kind. Passing the highest known food standards the gum has neither taste nor calories. This allows the paper user to experience and enjoy their tobacco in it's most natural state. Here in America Bambu was a huge hit in the 1900's appearing in movies, television, and on the back of buses as part of a mobile advertising campaign, the company was number one with a bullet. Unfortunately, the " Just say no " 80's put a halt to advertising but could not hinder the popularity of Bambu papers. Today you can still walk into any convenience store or gas station and find a fresh box behind the clerk, proving that the Bambu name lives on through their reputation of their quality paper products.