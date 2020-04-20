About this product
This Delta-8 THC distillate is produced from the highest quality hemp with pure cannabis terpenes added for superior smell and flavor! If you are a fan of any cannabis product you're sure to love Delta-8 THC! This is a hemp product and is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill! Contains < 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA
No Heavy Metals or Pesticides
Lab Tested for Potency
<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)
Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA
No Heavy Metals or Pesticides
Lab Tested for Potency
<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,683 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!