Biomerieux

The Mérieux have a family tradition and a century-old commitment to the fight against infectious diseases. Marcel Mérieux, who studied under Louis Pasteur and founded the Mérieux Institute, Dr. Charles Mérieux, Alain Mérieux and Dr. Christophe Mérieux have devoted their lives to biology with a goal of improving health worldwide. By creating bioMérieux in 1963, Alain Mérieux has carried on this family tradition.