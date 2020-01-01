We Believe in Living Fully. We Empower People to Escape their Chronic Pain and Discomfort. Black Rock Nutraceuticals has patented technologies and processes to safely deliver the natural, health benefits of Cannabinoids. Our unique blend of quintessential Terpenes, taken from a variety of botanicals, combined with the right amount of Cannabinoids, is what makes NÁPREVA powerful and effective. With four decades of experience and more than a dozen patents for botanical extraction, isolation, and catalyzation; we provide condition specific formulas. Safe and effective, you get rapid relief for a variety of chronic ailments. Leveraging the Entourage Effect, which amplifies the unique benefits of each ingredient, the NÁPREVA line of products is designed to help you take control of your life through what our bodies already have: the Endocannabinoid System. We BELIEVE no one should settle for chronic pain and discomfort. You shouldn't have to feel less than your best. A healthier you is a happier you!