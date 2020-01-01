BlackLabelPaperCo

Black Label Paper is the leader in FDA approved paper and film packaging solutions for the medical and recreational marijuana markets nationwide in the United States as well as in Canada. Founded in San Francisco, CA, the brand was acquired by a Southern California entrepreneur. BLPco was created and developed to provide premium paper to the medical and food industries. Our specialty is American made, FDA approved parchment paper with custom sizing as well as printing. Currently we offer an array of products and local paper cutting services. Products ranging from parchment paper to glassine pouches to pre-folded sheets. Our original line of parchment squares come in various weights and paper types. We also have listed some additional services below.