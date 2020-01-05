Mellow Vibes Crispy Treats are an incredibly delicious and highly effective way to elevate anyone’s day. Our bars are handcrafted and infused with hybrid distillate to ensure the best flavor, texture, and experience.



Activation: 40-70 mins

Total per package: 100mg THC

Total per serving: 10mg THC

Servings Per Package: 10



Strain: Cereal Milk | Hybrid

The Mixed Fruit Crispy Treat is bursting with fruity flavors and bright colors! This is a classic edible that goes back decades. Groovy!