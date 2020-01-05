About this product
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 100mg THC
Total per serving: 10mg THC
Servings Per Package: 10
Strain: Cereal Milk | Hybrid
The Mixed Fruit Crispy Treat is bursting with fruity flavors and bright colors! This is a classic edible that goes back decades. Groovy!
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
Cereal Milk effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Mellow Vibes is found in Oregon, Nevada & California dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
#UnleashYourVibe #Mellowvated #GetVibin