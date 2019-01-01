 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Bolder Cannabis & Extracts

Bolder Cannabis & Extracts

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Bolder Cannabis & Extracts

Each clone gets hand-selected and comes from “mother” plants that themselves were best-in-class. The soil, the lighting, the grow environment – every aspect of the grow is tended to by an expert, by someone who is the best at that aspect of the grow. Our customers know the difference immediately. We’re clean. We’re natural. We’re Cannaseurs. This all natural difference is a pleasure that must be experienced to be believed.