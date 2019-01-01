Bolder Cannabis & Extracts
About Bolder Cannabis & Extracts
Each clone gets hand-selected and comes from “mother” plants that themselves were best-in-class. The soil, the lighting, the grow environment – every aspect of the grow is tended to by an expert, by someone who is the best at that aspect of the grow. Our customers know the difference immediately. We’re clean. We’re natural. We’re Cannaseurs. This all natural difference is a pleasure that must be experienced to be believed.