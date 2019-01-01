Brightfield Group LLC is a strategic market research firm specializing in building actionable data and analysis focused on the cannabis industry. We study consumption patterns, demand trends, and regulatory developments at the state and local levels to bring you a detailed, quantified view of your specific market. We do this by utilizing the same cutting-edge research analytics used by Fortune 500 companies to identify lucrative new market entry points. Whether you are an angel investor or a brick-and-mortar dispensary owner, we can help you pinpoint the growth drivers in you area that will help you stay ahead of the curve. Brightfield Group is comprised of a team of experts across the country with years of experience analyzing opaque markets with the most sophisticated analytical and statistical tools available. We believe in the value of getting it right the first time, and know that poor decisions based on faulty data can sink you business. We're excited to share our insights with you. Join Brightfield Group today and allow us to show you this explosive new industry how only we see it.