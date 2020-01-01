Michele Brooke, founder of Brooke Law Group, has a wide range of legal experience based on years of handling legal matters in a wide variety of practice areas, including lawsuits involving, business disputes, real estate matters, personal injury, breach of contract, Proposition “D” matters, dispensary litigation, etc. Brooke is considered by some to be a cannabis industry expert in the growing area of Marijuana Business Law. Her firm provides California “cannabusiness” entrepreneurs with a wide range of legal services, including, business development, corporate counsel, transactional work, and litigation services. Michele Brooke is a conscientious professional, dedicated to the newly emerging legal commercial cannabis industry, at a competitive price. Brooke is a regular contributor to Marijuana Venture Magazine and her blog contains many published articles, as well as helpful in-house content. She is also a frequent speaker at Continuing Legal Education Seminars, including those hosted by National Business Institute (NBI), Pincus Professional Education, The Seminar Group, and various Bar Associations. Attorney Brooke is a member of the Pasadena Bar Association, the Los Angeles County Bar Association, NORML.org, Americans for Safe Access, The Esquire Network, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Additionally, as part of her community service, she serves a member of the advisory board for the Pasadena City College ABA certified Paralegal Program. This firm also supports several charities: see our Community Outreach Page. Michele also writes for Marijuana Venture Magazine Ajay Ajay S. Thakkar Attorney – Of Counsel As the son of East Indian immigrants and whose spouse is a native of México City, Mr. Thakkar has first hand personal experience with the immigration process. He knows how confusing and difficult it is to navigate United States immigration laws. Through 20 years of practicing United States Immigration and Nationality Law, Mr. Thakkar has dealt with a wide variety of individual immigration cases in many different jurisdictions. He has represented both public and private companies, as well as individuals from all over the world. Mr. Thakkar has handled hundreds of family based immigration and citizenship applications including those involving criminal crossover issues and waiver applications. Mr. Thakkar has experience with employment based immigrant and non-immigrant visa applications and representing clients in Immigration Court. Special emphasis in his legal practice is placed on resolving complex cases of immigration law and procedure, especially those involving criminal law issues. Participating in a medical marijuana business as a non citizen, may have immigration consequences. Those with certain convictions related to the industry are treated very harshly under immigration law. Mr. Thakkar is well able to address these legal issues. In addition to being a practicing attorney, Mr. Thakkar is currently an Adjunct Professor in the Legal Studies Department at Brandman University which is part of the Chapman University System. He is a guest lecturer on Immigration Law and the American Legal System at several Community Colleges. Tel: (818) 553-1125 | Email: ajaysthakkar@yahoo.com Ferroni Michele Ferroni – Of Counsel Attorney – Of Counsel With over 25 years practicing in criminal defense, emphasizing adults and juveniles charged with a crime or DUI defense. Michele handles every aspect of each case with immense attention to detail and a constant flow of communication to make sure clients are well informed on the progression of their case. Starting her own practice in 1997, Michele has work on numerous cases in the criminal law realm including domestic violence, theft, and drug charges. Before opening her practice she worked criminal defense in the Counties of Sacramento and Los Angeles, as a public defender. Michele even supervised a DUI court and worked in the Major Crimes Unit. Michele has experienced the full spectrum of criminal law cases and enjoys ensuring her clients receive fair access to justice. (818) 203-8300