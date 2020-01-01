Welcome to the company info page for Brown Bag Bakery, San Diego's premiere medical marijuana edibles vendor. The Brown Bag Bakers craft the finest edibles products from only high quality ingredients, and infuse them with our lab tested THC oil, additionally we have the widest diverisity in our product selection; our edibles include freshly baked brownies, cookies, krispies, and span across ice creams, chocolate dipped Oreos/Nutter Butters, and even extends into topicals and our singular Canine Cannabis Elixir/treats. Brown Bag Bakery was founded in 2009 by Bill, a U.S. Navy veteran, after moving to San Diego with his girlfriend (now world's most perfect wife) to take care of his mother. Recently Bill had been able to share his love of marijuana with Mom to help her manage the pain of worsening Rhumetoid Arthritis symptoms, but it was getting progressively more difficult for her to smoke. Luckily Bill's wife had been baking since she was a tyke, tutoring with many of her family members and learning decades worth of kitchen wisdom during her childhood. Together they made up a batch of medicated coconut oil (after deciding that butter wasn't reliable or stable enough) and then turned that oil into some bomb-assed brownies. Mom found her pain greatly diminished after getting her snack on and decreed that we were indeed doing The Lord's work. Mom didn't raise no fool, so when Bill saw that Mom thought his godawful jokes were funny again, he knew it was time to get his clever little mate to help him start a bad-ass little bakery business. Researching the local So Cal MMJ scene led Brown Bag to Movement in Action, an exciting little dispensary run by philanthropist and pillar-of-the-community James Stacy who offered self defense, yoga, and growing classes free of charge for his patients. Movement In Action, located in Vista CA, also held a farmers market once a month where Bill was able to experiment with different products and build a patient base. Because Brown Bag never does anything half-assed the dispensary would often buy out whatever didn't sell during the farmer's market...until late 2009 when the DEA raided Movement In Action and shut it down for good. With Movement In Action and most of the other dispensary owners who were brave enough to operate during federal prohibition abruptly shuttered, we decided to hunker down and develop more recipes and teach ourselves how to dose them more precisely and efficiently. A few months later a new crop of brave ganga-preneurs had opened up, many of which remembered us from before...and so it has gone each time the anti-cannabis agents have stomped down on San Diego's medical marijuana community. Now, after several rounds of that we have got ourselves a huge menu and a fantastic product. Because we have taken the time to learn how to do it right, we are serious about our medicine and our patients - that's why when we list an amount of medicine in something, you can trust that this is an actual amount of precision decarboxylated, lab-tested THC...not just how much cannabis or hash we threw into the batter. Like total bad-asses, we take pride in making high quality medicine, and consistently infusing that medicine into our equally high-quality and delicious edibles - crafting a superior medicated product, fit to be consumed by the very finest patients in California. The owners are certified as food service managers and the employees are also food handling certified. Even though all products are made in a facility that also processes a variety of nut products, we take cross contamination VERY seriously. Join us on Instagram and/or Twitter to follow along with all the exciting products we launch! Visit the Dr. Hyde page for information on our medicated dog treats and to see and read about the good dogs that have really benefitted from Dr. Hyde's Elixir and Canine Cannabis Cookies.