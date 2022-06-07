About this product
Ice Cream Cake is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the Gelato 33 X Wedding Cake strains. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Ice Cream Cake packs a super delicious cheesy creamy flavor with a sweet nuttiness that lingers long after you finish your final toke. The aroma is of the same nature, with a light pungent effect to it that's released as the nugs are burned. The Ice Cream Cake high is just as beautiful as the flavor, with lifted and relaxing effects that will have you kicking back in no time flat.
Our team is a craft boutique collective constantly striving to provide top-tier, clean, and consistently tested cannabis to all licensed patients of Oklahoma. Our daily goal is to offer the highest quality cannabis to a community that understands its use as a mainstream medicine.
Our craft represents a signature of excellence in quality, service, and community trust. We strive to create a culture where cannabis commerce is a sacred activity that elevates human relationships and accelerates cultural evolution.
