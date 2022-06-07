Ice Cream Cake is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the Gelato 33 X Wedding Cake strains. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Ice Cream Cake packs a super delicious cheesy creamy flavor with a sweet nuttiness that lingers long after you finish your final toke. The aroma is of the same nature, with a light pungent effect to it that's released as the nugs are burned. The Ice Cream Cake high is just as beautiful as the flavor, with lifted and relaxing effects that will have you kicking back in no time flat.