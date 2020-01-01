BuffaLoam Brand organic plant products are made from buffalo compost solely sourced from the Diamond Tail Ranch in northern Colorado. Owned by the Duncan family, the ranch has been raising and caring for buffalo for over 25 years. The Duncans are also partners with, and suppliers to Rocky Mountain Natural Meats, Henderson, Colorado. Rocky Mountain is the nation’s largest supplier of bison meat. Their Great Range Brand can be found in the country’s finest retail outlets and fine dining establishments. Diamond Tail and Rocky Mountain work closely together to ensure product quality and proper and ethical animal husbandry practices. Diamond Tail Ranch is an active participant in the audit process. BuffaLoam has been developed with a desire to foster the strong renaissance and regrowth of the majestic bison. Once hunted to near extinction, North American buffalo now exceed over 500,000 head. By consuming the buffalo as meat, consumers have saved the animal from extinction. In the process, they have discovered a lean, healthy and tasty red meat. By using BuffaLoam buffalo compost products on their plants and gardens, consumers can now benefit from the 10,000-year history of mutual dependency between buffalo manure and its historically healthy rangelands. Both BuffaLoam Brand and Rocky Mountain Natural Meats are committed to this animal, its longevity and its benefit to today’s environmentally conscious customer. Our products are organic, sustainable and recyclable. The commitment to using “all parts” of the animal is our mission and our goal. Much like the native peoples who relied on all parts of the buffalo for their survival, we are committed to bringing products to the market with high beneficial use.