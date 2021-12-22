Garlotti is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg with Gelatti, for a zinger plant with frosty green and violet buds. The effects of Garlotti are believed to be arousing and happy. Reviewers on Leafly say Garlotti makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Garlotti is believed to be 22% THC. The dominant terpene in Garlotti is limonene, with a healthy side of caryophyllene; cannasseurs can expect earthy, sharp citrus, and herbal aroma with a sweet, peppery and sage flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of eye pressure and anxiety. The original breeder of Garlotti is Cannarado.