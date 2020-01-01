 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Butter Brand

Butter Brand

About Butter Brand

WE TALK TO OUR PLANTS... SERIOUSLY. And while it's probably a good thing they don't talk back to us, we're listening to them. They tell us that our organically based, water-saving and energy-efficient indoor grow techniques make them really happy. Which makes our customers even happier. And our produce even better. Our California produce is rigorously tested and lab-analyzed for active ingredients. There are no artificial pesticides, fungicides or fertilizers. Combined with years of experience growing stable strains, we grow a more delicious, fragrant and consistent year-round crop for you.