Butter Brand

WE TALK TO OUR PLANTS... SERIOUSLY. And while it's probably a good thing they don't talk back to us, we're listening to them. They tell us that our organically based, water-saving and energy-efficient indoor grow techniques make them really happy. Which makes our customers even happier. And our produce even better. Our California produce is rigorously tested and lab-analyzed for active ingredients. There are no artificial pesticides, fungicides or fertilizers. Combined with years of experience growing stable strains, we grow a more delicious, fragrant and consistent year-round crop for you.