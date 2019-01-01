C3 Labs
C3 Labs is the nation’s first, true, cannabis focused contract research organization (CRO), with both field services and a state of the art research center in beautiful Berkeley, California. C3 Labs’ highly experienced scientists and engineers utilize cutting edge technology to support our customers in analytical chemistry, process chemistry, formulations, and engineering. Whether you are developing a breakthrough cannabis based treatment, implementing a top notch consumer safety and quality control program, or enhancing a standard industry product, C3 Labs can make it happen.