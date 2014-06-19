California Dab Company
Zen
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Zen effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
26% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
15% of people report feeling anxious
Headaches
21% of people say it helps with headaches
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!