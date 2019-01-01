Joshua Biletsky is the founder of the Los Angeles based law firm, Biletsky Law, which does business as “California Weed Law”. Joshua works closely with clients across a variety of areas in the cannabis industry and dedicates his time and resources towards the development and growth of each client’s company and business endeavor. California Weed Law was started as a resource intended to guide businesses through California’s complex and continuously changing marijuana laws and regulations. Whether your an entrepreneur with just a business plan or concept, or a rapidly expanding enterprise, California Weed Law is here to help build, development and expand your company’s brand. Joshua’s practice with California Weed Law focuses not just on the companies that work directly with cannabis, but also on the ancillary businesses which help support and grow the marijuana industry. Having focused his legal career on corporate, intellectual property and entertainment law; Joshua’s unique experience in a variety of different, yet connected practice areas has helped ensure that each one of his clients has access to up-to-date information regarding the cannabis industry in California. Joshua’s approach of developing and integrating effective business strategies ensures that your business is on the right track towards being compliant with California’s Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA). Joshua grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. Joshua moved to Los Angeles, California and attended Southwestern Law School where he obtained his Juris Doctor.