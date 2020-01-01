Canna Media Works is a full-service marijuana consulting, marketing and advertising agency based in Grand Haven, West Michigan. We help guide business owners through the challenges of starting a business in a highly regulated, yet booming industry. We also develop and implement creative marketing ideas, solutions and strategies with a goal of helping businesses stand out within the cannabis industry. With more than 10 years of marketing, advertising and public relations experience, Jamie Cooper is proud to be a prominent source for the online marketing needs for marijuana business owners. About ​Jamie Cooper marijuanaconsultantjamiegoswick Like most Americans, Jamie Cooper grew up thinking cannabis was a bad thing. I mean, all cannabis consumers are lazy and dumb, right? Wrong. It’s a positive realization that Jamie discovered upon living in Colorado for seven years, the first state in the United States to embrace marijuana legalization. What she learned about the healing benefits of cannabis helped fuel her motivation to teach business owners how they, too, can teach people about cannabis using a strong online marketing strategy. As owner of Canna Media Works, Jamie is a 2016 Crystal Trichome Nominee for Entrepreneur of the Year, presented by Extreme CannQuest Conference and Expo in Michigan. Jamie is also the the Chairwoman for the West Michigan Chapter of Women Grow. Jame was also recently nominated for the Grand Rapids Business Journals 40 Under 40. When she is not advocating for the medical and recreational uses of cannabis, you can find her spending quality time with her husband and son, hitting up the ski slopes of Colorado, attending summer festivals or hanging out along the shores of Lake Michigan. Jamie is happy to be able to use her skills as a people person and effective marketer, to teach business owners how they can effectively market their businesses online.