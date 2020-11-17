Our amazing Delta 8 strains now come in a king sized 2ML disposable vape pen! Each pen contains 2g of Delta 8 THC and will have you coming back with 6 delectable strains.

Delta 8 THC is a powerful cannabinoid derived from the cannabis flower but is found in smaller amounts compared to Delta 9. It's a psychotropic, well-known cannabinoid relative. The Delta 9 and Delta 8 THC is very similar but the Delta 8 offers a potent high all its own. Our consumers of D8 THC report they experienced a nice body sensation and some in the head. Relaxation of the body is a number 1 experience.