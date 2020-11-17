About this product
Delta 8 THC is a powerful cannabinoid derived from the cannabis flower but is found in smaller amounts compared to Delta 9. It's a psychotropic, well-known cannabinoid relative. The Delta 9 and Delta 8 THC is very similar but the Delta 8 offers a potent high all its own. Our consumers of D8 THC report they experienced a nice body sensation and some in the head. Relaxation of the body is a number 1 experience.
About this strain
Apples and Bananas is a hybrid marijuana strain from Compound Genetics. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Apples and Bananas. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
