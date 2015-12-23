CannaBears Jewelry PIN - "Bubble Gum"
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
With a beary adorable CannaBears Jewelry PIN, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses!
CannaBears
Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere
HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share
They Are The CannaBears
** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE **
Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
Bubble Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
853 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
