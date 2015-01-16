CannaBears Jewelry XL PIN - "Alpha Blue // Never Quit"
About this product
MORE THAN TWICE THE SIZE of our regular pieces!
35% of the sale of ALL RWB CannaBears Jewelry pieces is donated to Local Veterans+Cannabis Charities.
With these beary adorable XL CannaBears, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses!
CannaBears
Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere
HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share
They Are The CannaBears
**NOT EDIBLE**100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE**
Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
Alpha Blue effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
