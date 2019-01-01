Cannabis Legal Group

Marijuana related businesses are a fast growing field which is still in its infancy in Michigan. It is currently a 3 billion dollar industry in this country. The Law Office of Barton Morris can provide complete marijuana business and compliance services necessary to get any marijuana related business up and running as efficiently as possible. State and municipal laws are changing rapidly. Barton Morris is acutely aware of the laws that will be passed in the future to help set us businesses that will be compliant now. Because marijuana is strictly regulated in Michigan and still dependent on Federal Law, it is critically important to operate any marijuana related business strictly pursuant to applicable municipal, state and federal laws. If these laws are not adhered to very strictly, a business and its operators can subject themselves to very harsh criminal penalties. The law firm is also on top of canna business compliance standards. Any business wishing to be in operation and receive a state license will need to start now. Michigan’s marijuana business regulations will be complicated and detailed. We already know what to expect and we have the expertise to guide those wanting a state license as soon as they become available. This includes commercial cultivation, dispensaries and marijuana infused products (MIPS) for both medical and recreational uses. When new Michigan Law is created regulating the marijuana dispensaries, properly known as provisioning centers, the ones currently operating that are not in compliance, will be shut down. If they are not properly licensed, they will be forced to cease operations. Alternatively, if the business is set up properly and is ready to be in compliance with new laws at the time they become enforceable those cannabusinesses will have an immediate advantage and will reap a majority of the significant marijuana business. The Law Office provides all that is necessary including the following: Business Corporation Entity and Articles of Incorporation Set-up Federal Tax Employment Number Acquisition Management Agreements Employment Agreements Employee Training Programs Employee Background Checks Municipal Marijuana Business License Acquisition Michigan Department of Community Health Registration Vendor Referrals and Written Agreements Security Plans Seed to Sale Computer Software Delivery Services Retail Sign Services Website Design and SEO Specialty Marijuana Commercial Insurance Packaging and Labeling Services Professional and Financial Services – Bookkeeping and Accounting Professional Business Plans to Attract Investors All required compliance documents and standard operating procedures