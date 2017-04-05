Cannabis On Fire
Legend OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Legend OG effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
