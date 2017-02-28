Loading…
Logo for the brand Space Weed by CannaGenesis

Space Weed by CannaGenesis

Dutch Treat

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Dutch Treat is said to be an 80% Indica-Dominant hybrid commonly found in Amsterdam coffee shops. While its genetic origins may be in dispute, there is little doubt this hungry strain, which smells and tastes of citrus, pine and eucalyptus, delivers a nearly-instant, highly-euphoric and contented head high followed by a calming physical numbness ideal for the end of a hard day.

Dutch Treat effects

Reported by real people like you
759 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
