Cannagrow Holdings Inc

The stakes are too high to entrust your project to anything less than a thoroughly vetted industry A-Team. We’ve taken the time to carefully assemble a deep bench of experts who each bring a critical skillset to our projects. Coming from a variety of complementary disciplines including Cannabis cultivation, research and genetics, investment management and construction oversight, our team leaders and experts have accumulated over 50 years of direct experience managing, studying and implementing significant projects in Cannabis cultivation and related fields. Let us show you how our hands-on, results-driven approach can transform your vision into reality.