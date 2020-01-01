 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Cannaman Farms

Cannaman Farms

About Cannaman Farms

At Cannaman Farms we focus on producing exceptional cannabis products. As an artisan tier 1 farm, we produce only a handful of strains originating from our in-house breeding program. We implement a vertical SOG garden technique, growing all of our plants in soil and using our holistic bacterial based feeding regiments. Our concentrates are done in small batches by hand where we slow down and take our time striving for quality over quantity. At Cannaman Farms we love what we do. We work hard to make sure that our customers see, taste, smell and feel that love and dedication in all of our products!