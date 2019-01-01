 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. CannAscend

CannAscend

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About CannAscend

CannAscend blends science, nature and magic to create experiences which serve to open up new possibilities in people’s lives. CannAscend uses the highest quality wildcrafted and organically grown plant extracts as the vehicle through which people can reconnect with our Earth and increase their vitality and overall quality of life. CannAscend creates cannabis infused experiential products that just might transform your life.