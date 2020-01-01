Canna Spa began in 2015. Combining skin care and cannabis to create high quality bath products. We hand make each product in small batches to ensure quality and attention to detail. Canna Spa uses the cannabis plant in a whole new way. Did you know that you don’t have to “get high” to enjoy the benefits of cannabis? There are no psychoactive effects to topically applied cannabis. Cannabis and hemp oil are very beneficial for skin with dry conditions and have been known to have anti- oxidant effects. Our process starts with skin nourishing coconut oil or hemp oil infused with quality full plant cannabis, pure CBD crystalline and Essential oils. Each product is hand made with natural ingredients turning into the ultimate topical Cannabis treatment. Hand crafted in Sacramento, Ca. I gladly accept cancellations. Request a cancellation within 24 hours of purchase and I will refund your money. I do not accept refunds or exchanges. If you are not satisfied with your purchase please contact us and we will be glad to help. We will contact you within 3-5 business days