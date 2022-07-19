Cardoz Blended Gourmet is a unique hemp and cannabis company. We noticed a lack of gourmet infused culinary ingredients so we decided to be the first company to provide them. All of our products are high quality, using full spectrum cannabis ingredients that emphasize the natural hemp and cannabis terpenes instead of hiding them. Our founder, Peter Cardoz, is a cannabis scientist who’s been exploring the many uses for cannabis for over a decade. He hopes CBG products will make infused cooking accessible, fun and beneficial for consumers.
Brand Spotlight
Spotlight Products
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.