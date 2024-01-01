  • These products have been featured in medical journals, magazines, and at Oscar Red Carpet events.
  • Medical Grade topical skin care products infused with CBD
Logo for the brand CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor

CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor

CBD infused skin care products from Axia Medical Solutions
All categoriesTopicalsSmokingEdiblesDabbingCannabis

THC and CBD products

11 products
Product image for Skull Glass Dab Tool
Nails & Attachments
Skull Glass Dab Tool
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Revolver Torch W/ Laser
Smoking Accessories
Revolver Torch W/ Laser
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Skin Enhancing Set - Three of the top CBD infused skin care products for healthy skin
Lotions
Skin Enhancing Set - Three of the top CBD infused skin care products for healthy skin
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Product image for Regimen Set - for the daily care to maintain clear, fresh, healthy skin
Lotions
Regimen Set - for the daily care to maintain clear, fresh, healthy skin
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Product image for Hemp Seed Oil PURE
Seeds
Hemp Seed Oil PURE
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Product image for TINCTURE CBD 750mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
TINCTURE CBD 750mg
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Product image for Vitamin C 10% Serum CBD 100mg
Lotions
Vitamin C 10% Serum CBD 100mg
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Product image for Moisturizer CBD 200mg
Lotions
Moisturizer CBD 200mg
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Product image for CBD infused Facial Mask
Lotions
CBD infused Facial Mask
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Product image for CBD Exfoliator 100mg
Lotions
CBD Exfoliator 100mg
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Product image for CBD Tissue Renewal 300mg
Lotions
CBD Tissue Renewal 300mg
by CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.