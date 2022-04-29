Sweet tooth? Help yourself to a big ol’ puff of Birthday Cake. The light creaminess of this indica hybrid will leave you fully glazed and slightly amused. Baked, just like a cake.



A cross between two classic favorites that captures a sweetness from the cherry pie and the high you love from GSC. Our first release sold out quickly and this batch is even better. Moon made farm’s award winning terpene rich flower makes great vapes!



TYPE: Indica Hybrid

THC: 71.23%

CBD: 0.44%

CANNABINOIDS: 77.15%

TERPENES: 3.97%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt