About this product
A cross between two classic favorites that captures a sweetness from the cherry pie and the high you love from GSC. Our first release sold out quickly and this batch is even better. Moon made farm’s award winning terpene rich flower makes great vapes!
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 71.23%
CBD: 0.44%
CANNABINOIDS: 77.15%
TERPENES: 3.97%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
About this strain
Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.
Birthday Cake effects
About this brand
Our products are 100% natural and capture both the flavor + effect of each strain we release.
We stay true to the plant you know and love.