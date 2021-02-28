Grapes & Cream Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls (4-Pack)
About this product
Like its name suggests, Grapes and Cream has a sweet and creamy vanilla flavor that’s accented by fresh and fruity grapes and cherries. Made with Sun and Earth Certified flower from Moon Made Farms in Humboldt County, Grapes and Cream produces a heavy-hitting high that will send you soaring before dropping you back down into sweet sedation.
TYPE: Indica
THC: 35.8%
CANNABINOIDS: 40.8%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
About this strain
Grapes and Cream, also known as “Grapes ‘N Cream,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Cookies and Cream. This sweet combination results in a calming strain beloved by many cannabis connoisseurs. Smoking Grapes and Cream produces creative effects that stimulate your mind while leaving your body relaxed and prepped for sleep. This strain is ideal for late afternoon or evening hours and pairs best with projects that require creative thinking. Grapes and Cream features a grape flavor profile with surprising notes of pear and vanilla shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, followed by pinene and ocimene. According to growers, Grapes and Cream flowers into tight and extremely frosty buds. This original breeder of this strain is unknown. Strains similar to Grapes and Cream include Bruce Banner, Citrus Farmer, Carl Sagan, and T-1000.
About this brand
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.