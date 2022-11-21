T-1000
T-1000 effects are mostly calming.
T-1000 potency is higher THC than average.
T-1000 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Purple Urkle. T-1000 is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us T-1000 effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose T-1000 when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and lack of appetite. Bred by Humboldt CSI, T-1000 features flavors like nutty, wood, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of T-1000 typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed T-1000, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
T-1000 sensations
T-1000 helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
