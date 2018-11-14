About this product

Ice Cream Cake is an indica strain offering sedating effects that will leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33, Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.



The perfect treat for the end of a long day, Ice Cream Cake is reported by consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety.



*Made with Sun+Earth certified flower*



TYPE: Indica

THC: 34.6%

CANNABINOIDS: 38.2%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farm

REGION: Humboldt

RELEASE DATE: 8/20/2021