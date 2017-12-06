About this product

Another unique terpene profile strain from Humboldt Seed Company. This plant smells exactly like its namesake, thanks to its unique mix of Ocimene, Limonene, and Carene terpenes. A cross between Pineapple Train Wreck and Cookie Monster, Pineapple Upside Down Cake will transport you right into euphoria. With smells reminiscent of Grandma’s signature dessert, this dank AF strain is anything but boring. It’s been known to offer help with chronic pain, inflammation, and leave you with a long lasting high and lots of giggles.



TYPE: Sativa

THC: 31%

CANNABINOIDS: 31%



GROWN BY: Reign Trough Farms

REGION: Mendocino

LINEAGE: Purple Trainwreck x Cookie Monster

LIVE RESIN: Radicle Herbs

RELEASE DATE: 4/20/2021