Chemistry.
Another unique terpene profile strain from Humboldt Seed Company. This plant smells exactly like its namesake, thanks to its unique mix of Ocimene, Limonene, and Carene terpenes. A cross between Pineapple Train Wreck and Cookie Monster, Pineapple Upside Down Cake will transport you right into euphoria. With smells reminiscent of Grandma’s signature dessert, this dank AF strain is anything but boring. It’s been known to offer help with chronic pain, inflammation, and leave you with a long lasting high and lots of giggles.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 31%
CANNABINOIDS: 31%
GROWN BY: Reign Trough Farms
REGION: Mendocino
LINEAGE: Purple Trainwreck x Cookie Monster
LIVE RESIN: Radicle Herbs
RELEASE DATE: 4/20/2021
Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
